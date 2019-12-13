3.42 RUB
U.S. intends to provide Israel with weapons for 1 billion dollars
The administration of President Joe Biden is considering providing Israel with arms worth more than a billion dollars, the Wall Street Journal reports. It would be the most expensive aid since the Jewish state began its operation in the Gaza Strip and the first since the escalation with Iran.
It is expected to supply $700 million worth of tank ammunition, $500 million worth of military vehicles and $100 million worth of mortar shells.
Yet, such support will require approval from lawmakers. And it will take months, if not years, before the arms are delivered.
