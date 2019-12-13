3.42 RUB
US accuses Russian media of bribing bloggers
It has become known why the United States imposed sanctions against Russia Today media group. The U.S. authorities accused the media of recruiting bloggers to influence voters.
Washington claims that the management of RT TV channel transferred about 10 million dollars to American influencers to “promote disinformation in social networks among the American audience”. Also, the TV channel allegedly actively planted pro-Russian sentiments and supported Trump. Except that the American bloggers themselves deny that they cooperated with Russian media in any way.
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
