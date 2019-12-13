US accuses Russian media of bribing bloggers

It has become known why the United States imposed sanctions against Russia Today media group. The U.S. authorities accused the media of recruiting bloggers to influence voters.

Washington claims that the management of RT TV channel transferred about 10 million dollars to American influencers to “promote disinformation in social networks among the American audience”. Also, the TV channel allegedly actively planted pro-Russian sentiments and supported Trump. Except that the American bloggers themselves deny that they cooperated with Russian media in any way.