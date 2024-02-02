US on the verge of opening new war front in Middle East

Washington has approved a plan to carry out a series of attacks on Iranian facilities located in Iraq and Syria. This is reported by the American media with reference to US officials.

The strikes are planned to be carried out within a few days as a response to the drone attack on the American base on the Jordanian-Syrian border, as a result of which three American servicemen were killed. And among the targets are Iranian personnel and facilities, despite Tehran rejecting accusations of involvement in the attack.