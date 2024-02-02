3.74 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.43 BYN
US on the verge of opening new war front in Middle East
Washington has approved a plan to carry out a series of attacks on Iranian facilities located in Iraq and Syria. This is reported by the American media with reference to US officials.
The strikes are planned to be carried out within a few days as a response to the drone attack on the American base on the Jordanian-Syrian border, as a result of which three American servicemen were killed. And among the targets are Iranian personnel and facilities, despite Tehran rejecting accusations of involvement in the attack.
In addition, Iran's supreme leader ordered to avoid direct military conflict with the US and distance Tehran from the actions of certain groups. At the same time, the Arab country is preparing for retaliatory measures in case Washington launches military action.