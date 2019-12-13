3.42 RUB
U.S. transfers funds from Russia's confiscated assets to Estonia
The West has once again decided to solve its problems at someone else's expense. Thus, the United States transferred to Estonia almost 0.5 million dollars from confiscated Russian assets. This was reported in the American Ministry of justice. They added that this was "the first such case. The funds were transferred to Tallinn allegedly to help Ukraine. In particular, for the "restoration of the energy system" of the "independent country".
Whether this money will reach Kiev is unknown, because Estonia itself has a lot of economic problems. According to local media reports, in just seven days electricity prices in the country have risen by 50% compared to last week. The unemployment rate continues to grow. The number of unemployed in Estonia has already exceeded 56 thousand people.
