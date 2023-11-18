3.65 BYN
US plans to produce ammunition in Poland
A US company plans to produce 120-millimeter tank ammunition in Poland. According to reports the deputy CEO of the Polish company Mesko, negotiations are in the final stages. He also said that the deal should be signed at the end of December this year or early next year. Production is expected to increase to at least 50-70 thousand ammunition per year from the current several thousand.