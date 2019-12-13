The White House has demanded clarifications from Kiev about the events in Russia's Kursk Region. Washington also noted that at the moment it is known about the use of U.S. military equipment for the invasion. At the same time, they added that the US position on the use of their weapons on the territory of Russia has not changed.

As Hill writes, the attack of the AFU upset the United States, as Washington allegedly sought to prevent the escalation of the conflict. It also notes that Moscow is likely to "respond with aggression" to something like this. According to the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, a thousand AFU fighters were involved in the attack to seize territory. He said that an operation of the Russian armed forces is currently underway on the border, which will be completed by defeating the enemy. According to the latest data from the Russian Ministry of Health, 24 people, including 6 children, were wounded as a result of Ukrainian shelling.