The U.S. continues to accept Russian fuel despite sanctions. The Wall Street Journal has discovered that there is a Lukoil plant in Sicily, Italy, from where, despite all restrictions, the "non-Russian" gasoline is delivered to the U.S. gas stations. It is sold in 11 states. This is an excellent and, most importantly, resourceful American ploy to circumvent their own sanctions. Yet, it did not affect the price. Russian-Italian fuel, like any other, is expensive.