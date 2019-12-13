3.40 RUB
US trying to deploy nuclear weapons on Korean Peninsula
The United States is again trying to deploy nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula. This was stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council by the Permanent Representative of the DPRK. He emphasized that the US has sent a nuclear submarine to South Korea. He added that Washington is conducting "extremely provocative" intelligence activities.
Earlier, the North Korean Central Telegraphic Agency reported that at the first meeting of the nuclear advisory group, the United States and South Korea want to "openly discuss the use of nuclear weapons" against the DPRK. According to local media, the meeting is to be held on July 18.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
