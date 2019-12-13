EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

US trying to deploy nuclear weapons on Korean Peninsula

The United States is again trying to deploy nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula. This was stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council by the Permanent Representative of the DPRK. He emphasized that the US has sent a nuclear submarine to South Korea. He added that Washington is conducting "extremely provocative" intelligence activities.

Earlier, the North Korean Central Telegraphic Agency reported that at the first meeting of the nuclear advisory group, the United States and South Korea want to "openly discuss the use of nuclear weapons" against the DPRK. According to local media, the meeting is to be held on July 18.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All