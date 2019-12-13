US declassifies number of its nuclear warheads

The United States has declassified data on the number of its nuclear warheads. At the end of last year, they numbered 3,748 units. It is noteworthy that this number has not changed for more than 15 years, that is, by all accounts, Washington does not believe that external threats have increased significantly.

However, most likely the states simply do not have the technical means to increase the number of warheads - industrial degradation has also affected the American military-industrial complex. The Pentagon had a record number of nuclear charges in 1967 - more than 31 thousand.