US deploys nuclear bombers near Ukrainian border
The United States has deployed nuclear bombers in Romania - not far from the Ukrainian border, according to the American command in Europe. Two aircraft arrived as part of the exercise. While flying in international airspace, the bombers were intercepted by two Russian fighter jets over the Barents Sea. It was without incident.
This is the first time that US strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons have been used on Romanian territory.
