PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

US developing small aerospace combat systems capable of disabling Russian satellites

The Pentagon is capable of taking the military conflict in Ukraine to the space level. An alarming statement was made in the Russian Military Space Academy. According to the information received, the US is creating small combat space vehicles capable of disabling Russian satellites.

The US intends to provide $9.9 billion of additional aid to Kiev

At the same time, Washington keeps pumping weapons into Ukraine. The State Department has confirmed that it intends to provide another $10 billion in aid. It didn’t specify what will be included in this amount. However, the head of Pentagon said that the main task was to provide Ukraine with air defense equipment.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All