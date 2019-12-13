U.S. secretly transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

ATACMS missiles in the amount of 100 units were secretly handed over to the Ukrainian side a couple of weeks ago, writes the New York Times. Moreover, reportedly, they have even been used: allegedly, it was this weapon that attacked a Russian military airfield in the Crimean Dzhankoy. The range of ATACMS is 300 kilometers, and, accordingly, they can reach several Russian regional centers at once.

There is no doubt that this will lead to further military escalation. As, however, will be the allocation of 61 billion dollars - the corresponding document was signed the day before by Biden. It is known that Ukraine will receive about 2 billion dollars every month - it is not insignificant, but less than in the last year and the year before.