US demands G7 to allocate 50 billion dollars to Ukraine

The United States is trying to get the G7 countries to agree to allocate a 50 billion dollar aid package to Ukraine. It is assumed that such a decision could be taken as early as June at the G7 summit in Italy. However, only the Americans are enthusiasts of this aid. According to the Bloomberg agency, the negotiations are difficult, and the G7 countries are in no hurry to part with the money.

At the same time, the idea of confiscating Russian money in favor of Ukraine seems to have faded into oblivion. The G7 participants agreed that such a procedure is legally impossible. However, there is a self-serving motive here as well. The arrested Russian finances are now at the disposal of Western banks. In case of confiscation, they would have to be parted with and handed over to Kiev.

