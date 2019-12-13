3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
US demands G7 to allocate 50 billion dollars to Ukraine
The United States is trying to get the G7 countries to agree to allocate a 50 billion dollar aid package to Ukraine. It is assumed that such a decision could be taken as early as June at the G7 summit in Italy. However, only the Americans are enthusiasts of this aid. According to the Bloomberg agency, the negotiations are difficult, and the G7 countries are in no hurry to part with the money.
At the same time, the idea of confiscating Russian money in favor of Ukraine seems to have faded into oblivion. The G7 participants agreed that such a procedure is legally impossible. However, there is a self-serving motive here as well. The arrested Russian finances are now at the disposal of Western banks. In case of confiscation, they would have to be parted with and handed over to Kiev.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All