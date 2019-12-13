U.S. to increase number of training grounds for Ukrainian pilots

Europe will increase the number of sites for training Ukrainian pilots. At the moment the training is conducted in the American state of Arizona and in Denmark, but will be established and training in other places that are being prepared in Europe.

The program is designed for a long period of time. Earlier in Kiev accused American allies of deliberately delaying the training. And the NATO Secretary General let slip that NATO pilots will actually fight on F-16s in Ukraine. It seems that the training programs are just an excuse for the presence of US servicemen at European facilities.