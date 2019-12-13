US resumes active work on ICC sanctions bill

The U.S. Congress resumed active work on the bill on sanctions against the International Criminal Court. The occasion was the prosecutor's request for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The US is not only afraid of losing its political image, because the main ally and beneficiary in the Middle East cannot be a criminal, but also fears the release of Washington's trail in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"I hope together we can find a way to assuage our discontent with the ICC. Because if they're doing this to Israel, we're next. So before the end of the day, I hope what happens is that we will impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court for this outrage, not only to help our friends in Israel, but to protect ourselves in the future," said U.S. Congressional Senator Lindsey Graham.