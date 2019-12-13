3.42 RUB
U.S. expels Russian diplomats to U.N.
While the parties to the conflict are trying to reach an agreement, Washington is looking for new ways to escalate tensions. The United States declared 12 members of the Russian mission to the United Nations persona non grata, accusing them of espionage. The diplomats must leave the country by March 7. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya called this step by Washington a "gross violation of obligations" of the country where the UN headquarters is located.
This is another demonstration of the host country's gross disrespect for its obligations, both with regard to the UN Charter and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
