U.S. exports Nazis and war criminals from Belarus and promised a quiet life in exchange for cooperation with CIA

A curious video document was found in the American archives: it is the program "60 Minutes", which is still broadcast on the CBS TV channel. One of the issues of the show from 1982 had to do with our country: the authors of the program managed to find out that the U.S. government exported Nazis and war criminals from the territory of Belarus. In America they found a quiet place in exchange for cooperation with the CIA. Here, for example, is a certain Stanislav Stankevich, who was employed by Radio Liberty in the States:

"Who is Stanislav Stankevich? He is a Belarusian who received a secret order from the German SS to kill all the Jews in his district. To save ammunition, people were stacked on top of each other, in two rows, and then shot through the bodies!"

Such stories, the "60 Minutes" program reported, were numerous, and the Nazis taken to America safely escaped punishment.

