U.S. interested in new technologies for military superiority

Money for air and also land, sea and space. The U.S. Defense Department's Office of Advanced Research Projects is willing to spend a million dollars to "rethink the future of warfare" in four environments. It is emphasized that the ultimate goal of the program is to "maintain the U.S. military superiority" in the future. In particular, the Department of Defense of the U.S. plans to contract with specialists who are engaged in the development of revolutionary military technologies.