Starikov: Western sanctions to fireback like boomerang

It turns out that the Western sanctions play against Europe itself. Now Belarus and Russia will complete the reorientation of their markets and find new alternatives. This is the opinion of Russian political analyst Andrei Starikov. According to him, many companies are already regretting their decision to leave a large and promising market.

