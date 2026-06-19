Starmer may announce his resignation on June 22 due to loss of confidence among Labour MPs

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer may announce his resignation on June 22 due to a loss of confidence among members of the ruling Labour Party. This was reported by TASS, citing the weekly newspaper The Observer.

According to the newspaper, Starmer, after discussions with cabinet ministers, his advisers, trade union leaders, and Labour Party donors, concluded that he can no longer occupy the office at 10 Downing Street. He is expected to announce his resignation next week, possibly as early as June 22. According to the newspaper, Starmer will set a timeframe for his departure to ensure an orderly transition of power. It is likely that he will formally leave his post in September before the Labour Party conference.

Starmer previously stated that he would not resign voluntarily after his fellow party member, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, won a by-election to the House of Commons (the lower house) of the British Parliament. It is believed that Burnham could now challenge Starmer's leadership, who has lost the support of the left flank of the Labour Party.

To initiate the process of changing the Labour leader, Burnham will need to secure the support of 20% of the party's members (81 MPs currently). After that, party members will vote for their preferred candidate. If he wins the internal party struggle, Burnham will automatically become prime minister, as Labour is currently in power. Currently, around 100 Labour MPs in the House of Commons have publicly demanded Starmer's resignation.