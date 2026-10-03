Kyiv residents came out on the Maidan to demand peace. Protesters sharply criticized the Ukrainian authorities and called for an immediate start to negotiations. The action was organized by Alexander Todorov, an Odesa native and a serviceman of the 41st Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to his representatives, about 4,000 people had already arrived in the capital from various regions. Todorov himself said that because of his calls for peace there had been attempts to commit him forcibly to a psychiatric hospital and to send him to the front line.

The rallies are taking place against deep public fatigue: according to recent opinion polls cited in the report, more than 72 percent of Ukraine’s citizens favor holding peace negotiations.