Starting September 10, Poland to Restrict Flights along Its Eastern Border
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Starting September 10, Poland will restrict flights along its eastern border, i.e., along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine, for three months.
All aircraft flights will be prohibited in this zone at night, while special regulations will apply to civil aviation and drones during the day.
The operational command of the Polish army has requested this measure. It is stated that this is being done to ensure national security. The restrictions do not affect passenger flights operating at high altitudes.