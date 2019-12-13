3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Defeat of Ukraine to launch collapse of Western civilization - Leonkov
"The United States is now robbing its partners in Europe under the clamor of the SMO," Alexei Leonkov, a military expert of the magazine Arsenal Otechestvo, said.
"The famous American politician Henry Kissinger once said: It is dangerous to have the United States as an enemy, but it is even more dangerous to have it as a friend. Zelensky and his entourage were no exception," the military expert believes.
Before that, the Afghan government led by Ghani fell into such friendship with America, Alexei Leonkov said. "When the US considered that their interests in Afghanistan were no longer present, they simply abandoned their friend. And we know that after that the Taliban seized power in the country. Ghani's government was totally dependent on Western supplies - weapons, finance, etc. This did not help them to stand firm. The same thing will happen to Zelensky and his entourage," the interviewer noted.
Alexei Leonkov:
“As soon as this military aid to Ukraine or financial aid stops, the state will start to fall apart. Of course, all of this will benefit only the United States, which is now robbing its partners in Europe under the noise of the SMO: taking out everything valuable, capital, taking industrial and technological sites on its territory. In the future, the United States wants to win the battle for hegemony over the world.”
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All