"The United States is now robbing its partners in Europe under the clamor of the SMO," Alexei Leonkov, a military expert of the magazine Arsenal Otechestvo, said.

"The famous American politician Henry Kissinger once said: It is dangerous to have the United States as an enemy, but it is even more dangerous to have it as a friend. Zelensky and his entourage were no exception," the military expert believes.

Before that, the Afghan government led by Ghani fell into such friendship with America, Alexei Leonkov said. "When the US considered that their interests in Afghanistan were no longer present, they simply abandoned their friend. And we know that after that the Taliban seized power in the country. Ghani's government was totally dependent on Western supplies - weapons, finance, etc. This did not help them to stand firm. The same thing will happen to Zelensky and his entourage," the interviewer noted.

Alexei Leonkov: