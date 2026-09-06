Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive in Kyiv

US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have arrived in Ukraine.

According to local media, the negotiators have already met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Witkoff and Kushner arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train from Rzeszow, Poland, where they flew from Moscow following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, the talks, which lasted over three hours, were timely and very beneficial for both sides.

Pope Leo XIV, for his part, wished them success in their new attempts to establish dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Pontiff emphasized: "I hope that the efforts made in these days to resume negotiations will bear concrete fruit and open up opportunities for diplomacy."