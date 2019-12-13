The cost of fuel in the U.S. has increased by 75% - a car is no longer a means of transportation for Americans, but rather a luxury.

Fuel prices in the U.S. have turned the pickup truck owners into hikers. Some gas stations in Texas close at least once a week due to supply disruptions. All this inevitably disrupts and makes logistics more expensive, which affects the commodity bundle.



Andrei Sych analyzed the situation in detail in Screenshot feature.



The White House is desperate. The cost of fuel in the U.S. has risen by 75%, which threatens to collapse the market of long distance trucking and all logistics. The President's team plans to empty the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. Biden's policies have long failed to find support among Americans, but this has never happened before. I'm Andrei Sych. This is the "screenshot" feature, let's get to the bottom of it.



American pickup truck buffs weep into their pillows at night. A car in the U.S. is no longer a means of transportation, but rather a luxury that many cannot afford. The situation has come to the point of natural exchange, where fuel is offered for something useful. The local press tells of a change in summer plans for most American families due to rising inflation. The price of fuel in some states has exceeded $7 per gallon.



U.S. Resident:



Look at these prices behind me. This is not a joke, these are real gasoline prices: over $7 a gallon! We're getting screwed over with this dirty Biden gas. Look, people, this is no joke. These are our real gas prices. Biden's Inflation. Where does all this money go? To Ukraine. The price of silence about Hunter. $7 a gallon. It's like college tuition. I can't afford to pay those fucking Biden prices anymore. Biden screwed us hard.



A popular flash mob continues in the U.S., in which Americans paste stickers on gas stations with an image of Joe Biden and the phrase "I did that." In addition, Vice President Kamala Harris appears on the stickers with the phrase "I helped." A pack of these stickers can be purchased on Amazon for $10-13. According to the vendor, the demand has gone up from 20 orders a day to 80 in the last month. Posting satirical stickers at gas stations has already become a very dangerous activity. Police arrested Thomas Glazewski for participating in this flash mob. The man has already been charged with a criminal offense.



Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator:



Little stickers at gas stations across the country show that Americans know exactly whose fault it is. It was completely intentional. It's not an accident. That's exactly what Joe Biden promised, and that's exactly what he did.



To save the situation, the White House decided to unlock the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.



The reserve was created after the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s to provide the United States with reserves that could be used in an emergency. It is expected to release 1 million barrels of oil to the market over the next six months. The administration hopes that the use of Strategic Petroleum Reserve will buy time and lower gasoline prices long enough for domestic producers to increase production.



Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy:



“As a nation, we look at the tools available to us. The President has decided that he’s going to use the biggest tool in our arsenal, which is the strategic petroleum reserve, to release one million barrels per day for the next six months, so that we can do our part to stabilize the mismatch of supply and demand globally."



Fuel costs and the effects of total lockdowns during the Covid epidemic are already affecting the cost of food. Over the last year, the rate of price increases reached the level of April 1981. Buying ordinary groceries in the U.S. is becoming more and more difficult every day.



Matteo Ghidoni, CGTN correspondent:



In a family of two, we spend on average $50 more per month compared to last year.



Sarah Hagen, a customer at the gas station:



I think low-income people probably suffer the most, because they have less money to spend on different things, so when more is spent on groceries or gasoline, less is spent on other necessities. So this category of people probably suffers the most.



The outlook for the U.S. economy is unusually dim, the commodity prices are rising, and the Federal Reserve is embarking on a wily campaign to curb inflation by raising interest rates.



Jason Furman, economist at Harvard University:



The inflation is hitting a 40-year high, it's on the negative side. Once adjusted for inflation, wages are falling faster than at any time in at least 40 years So this is a real problem for people.



Biden's policies have long failed to find support among Americans, but this has never happened before. The rating of the incumbent U.S. President is rapidly declining. According to a Reuters poll, only 36% of Americans approve of his performance in office. 70% of Americans believe that the country is going the "wrong way. Republicans demand Biden's impeachment. The total number of citizens who share this opinion is growing every day.



