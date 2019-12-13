Clashes erupt between Serb protesters and NATO troops in northern Kosovo

The situation around the latest conflict between Serbia and Kosovo is extremely escalating. According to Serbian Defense Ministry reports, tensions in Kosovo have peaked and could escalate into armed conflict. Serbian units continue to take positions in the direction of the administrative line with Kosovo and Metohija. As the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry rightly pointed out, the escalation is taking place in the very place where in 1999 NATO carried out aggression against Yugoslavia in violation of all international documents. The West has adopted a policy of total subjugation of anyone who in any way expresses his own opinion. And this continues to this day.