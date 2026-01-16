Stoltenberg Calls for Dialogue with Moscow

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a3630662-1616-444a-9131-6fd796013a27/conversions/fc126d44-ccb7-42fd-9869-43590e02cc12-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a3630662-1616-444a-9131-6fd796013a27/conversions/fc126d44-ccb7-42fd-9869-43590e02cc12-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a3630662-1616-444a-9131-6fd796013a27/conversions/fc126d44-ccb7-42fd-9869-43590e02cc12-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a3630662-1616-444a-9131-6fd796013a27/conversions/fc126d44-ccb7-42fd-9869-43590e02cc12-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The West needs dialogue with Russia. Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a statement that stands in contrast to the norms of European rhetoric. In an interview, he noted: "We must talk to Russia as a neighbor."

He said this is necessary for discussing arms control and reducing tensions, particularly ending the conflict in Ukraine. Stoltenberg also did not rule out the US leaving the alliance due to growing disagreements with Europe, noting: "Nothing lasts forever; everything can change."