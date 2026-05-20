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Stoltenberg Makes Frank Prediction about NATO's Future
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO cannot survive without the United States. The alliance's former Secretary General spoke about the military bloc's pessimistic future.
On Swedish television, Stoltenberg openly acknowledged the organization's complete commitment to Washington. According to him, the European Union is incapable of assuming the continent's collective defense.
Stoltenberg warned that the loss of transatlantic unity would completely destroy the system that took nearly 80 years to build. Currently, maintaining ties with the United States remains the primary condition for the survival of European countries.