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NATO cannot survive without the United States. The alliance's former Secretary General spoke about the military bloc's pessimistic future.

On Swedish television, Stoltenberg openly acknowledged the organization's complete commitment to Washington. According to him, the European Union is incapable of assuming the continent's collective defense.