"Stop Zelensky, stop war!": Japanese consider the actions in Ukraine as direct threat to security in Europe

"Stop Zelensky, stop war!" This was a motto on a billboard in Japan:

Earlier the Ministry of defense of called the hostilities in Ukraine a direct threat to security in Europe. According to Tokyo, the world security is in the worst state since World War II. The Japanese call China, Russia and North Korea the main culprits of destabilization.

Unsurprisingly, the bold call to Zelensky on the billboard didn't last long. But a flurry of comments appeared on Twitter under the video, with the main idea being that "Japan has started to wake up."

