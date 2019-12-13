PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
NATO countries discuss putting nuclear warheads on alert

NATO countries are discussing bringing the Alliance's nuclear warheads on alert. This was stated by the Secretary General of the military bloc to the British publication "Daily Telegraph". According to Stoltenberg, the nuclear strategy should become the cornerstone of the alliance's deterrence policy. The NATO chief noted that there are now discussions on how many nuclear warheads will be put on alert, and which of them should be left in storage.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in 2023, nine countries will continue to modernize their nuclear arsenals: Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, the DPRK and Israel.

