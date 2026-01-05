"Strength and power are iron laws of this world" - Miller on U.S. operation in Venezuela

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/522f866e-c440-4282-8ebb-30d55d9d9687/conversions/2897c6d8-8234-4afd-9ea7-89557738d862-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/522f866e-c440-4282-8ebb-30d55d9d9687/conversions/2897c6d8-8234-4afd-9ea7-89557738d862-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/522f866e-c440-4282-8ebb-30d55d9d9687/conversions/2897c6d8-8234-4afd-9ea7-89557738d862-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/522f866e-c440-4282-8ebb-30d55d9d9687/conversions/2897c6d8-8234-4afd-9ea7-89557738d862-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Strength and power are the iron laws of this world, said White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, commenting on the U.S. operation in Venezuela.

On CNN, the American official confirmed Trump's statement that the U.S. exercises control and sets terms and conditions.

Stephen Miller, U.S. Deputy Chief of Staff:

"You can talk all you want about international nice cities and everything else. But we live in a world, in the real world … that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power."

According to The Wall Street Journal, the CIA recommended that Trump maintain a regime loyal to Maduro in Venezuela because it would be difficult for the opposition to lead an interim government.

The intelligence report noted that senior officials, including Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, were best suited to lead the interim government and maintain short-term stability. This was one of the reasons for Trump's decision to support Rodriguez over opposition leader Machado.