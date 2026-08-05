Latvia could soon confront a migration apocalypse if it fails to toughen its state policy without delay. That stark warning has come from the head of the Riga City Council’s security committee.

The official stressed that the recent large-scale breach by illegal migrants into Spain’s Ceuta was a direct result of Europe’s lenient approach to such threats. Meanwhile, Latvian non-governmental organisations are actively preparing for the mass integration of citizens from third countries.

As protective measures, the politician called for an immediate halt to legal migration channels, a complete end to state funding for refugee-aid foundations, tighter controls over the admission of foreign students, and a substantial increase in the border service budget.