A nationwide strike in France is rapidly escalating into violence perpetrated by the police. According to French media, more than 5,000 police officers and gendarmes have been deployed in Paris alone. Security forces are dispersing protesters with extreme force.

Reports are emerging of the first victims of the French authorities' heavy-handed tactics. Peaceful protesters are being beaten with batons and subjected to tear gas; women and children are being forced against walls and searched, while individuals who have lost consciousness are being dragged along the pavement. Shocking footage is coming out of Paris—in one instance, security forces left a participant with a bleeding head wound.

Strike in France

Violence instead of dialogue—this is the French authorities' response to the people's desire to be heard. French citizens have taken to the streets to demand fair prices for food and fuel, as well as the preservation of the education system.

And this is only the beginning. The police have been given a free hand: just yesterday, the French Interior Minister rescinded a previous ban, once again authorizing the use of stun grenades. Fierce clashes are also being reported in Marseille and Lyon. Mass detentions are underway, with at least 61 people arrested. In total, approximately 500 demonstrations are planned across France today.