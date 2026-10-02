Strikes on Kyiv, French Anger and the U.S. Exit from Iraq: The Price of a Long War

Strikes on Kyiv, protests in France and the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq: how budget lines in what the podcast calls the “non-collective West” turn quickly into a political invoice — on "What's the Catch" with Artem Stroganov, Solomon Bernstein and Yana Mendeleva.

Strikes on the capital, and the price of winter

The guests argued that the late-September 2026 wave of ballistic and drone strikes on Kyiv differed from earlier attacks in scale and in the choice of targets.

Bernstein’s view is that the war is now a technological process that cannot run without steady money. Ukraine, he said, is in effect bankrupt: the budget hole is put at about $46 billion, and promises from Brussels and individual European capitals increasingly remain declarations. He recalled Estonia’s “gift” of ten F-16s that Tallinn did not have — a gesture that lifted morale on paper and did not change the balance of forces.

Mendeleva added that Western assessments, including pieces in the spirit of The Economist, already register the risk of a catastrophic winter: heating systems knocked out, a repeat of last year’s iced stairwells and makeshift tents inside apartments.

Europe, she said, will try to keep Kyiv from collapsing outright, less from solidarity than to prolong the conflict — and the means for that are running down. The guests linked strikes on power, water and related infrastructure to an attempt to push Zelensky’s government into a harder negotiating frame. Bernstein noted that the inner circle is supplied with generators and fuel. The question, he said, is how fast exhaustion in the rear affects the ability to continue the war, not the mood of that narrow circle.

Morale, and a window

Stroganov asked whether demoralization in the capital, where much of the government’s support is concentrated, could push the authorities toward concessions. Bernstein was skeptical. The group around the man he called a usurper is insulated from everyday consequences. The window for strikes, on his logic, opened when Europe “ran out of fat”: critical stocks of anti-aircraft missiles, including Patriot, are limited, and part of the Ukrainian air force is on long maintenance in the EU and is not defending the sky. He applied the formula “while the fat one dries out, the thin one dies” to an alliance in which Ukraine never had a reserve of its own.

French streets, and Europe’s bill

European fatigue surfaced through the French protests. Schoolchildren, students, firefighters and some civil servants came out on a scale Mendeleva compared with May 1968. The trigger, she said, was not a global slogan but daily life: no mathematics teachers, overcrowded classes, firefighting kit unchanged for decades, and purchases of riot gear instead of rescue equipment.

Bernstein read it as the classic reaction of youth, the most mobile part of society, and as European self-interest. The ordinary voter chooses between subsidies at home and support for a distant Kyiv. He drew a parallel with Polish farmers and German protests against calls to “tighten belts,” and stretched the frame back to de Gaulle: the dollar-for-gold challenge to Bretton Woods, and the student unrest that followed, undercut the general.

Today’s disorders, on his version, can signal to Macron that a line diverging from Trump’s push to end the Ukraine conflict has a domestic price. Mendeleva insisted the anger is justified: the state spends abroad what schools and rescuers lack. Bernstein countered that the first task of any government is to keep the machinery of rule, and that French protests historically move fast from demands to smashed windows and burned cars, as with the “yellow vests.”

Who takes the street, and who votes

Bernstein described a Paris “labor exchange” and family-reunification rules under which housing and benefits can make formal work less attractive than dependent status for some recent migrants. Ethnic French, in Stroganov’s observation, looked like the core of the protests. Bernstein suggested another part of the population is more likely to defend a status quo that feeds it.

Mendeleva, citing Belarusian experience in which the authorities are traditionally tied to the interests of the majority, treated the anger as the result of betrayed expectations. The gap stayed plain: she saw a crisis of basic rights; he saw electorate management through overseas territories, easier citizenship and redrawn districts.

Iraq, Iran, and the American bill

The U.S. withdrawal from Iraq was read as a freeing of reserves. Trump, in their retelling, called the presence the most expensive tour of hell.

Mendeleva recalled 23 years, thousands of dead — an official figure of about 4,500, which Bernstein called too low — trillion-scale costs, and Kurds left without cover.

Bernstein drew a longer chain. The overthrow of the Baathist regime pushed career officers onto the street; some of them formed the core of later groups, including ISIS. The United States, on his formula, is expert at solving problems it created.

In parallel the guests discussed Iran. An operation billed as short has dragged on, stocks are depleted, and U.S. midterms are close. Stroganov and Bernstein agreed that even a lame-duck Congress will not necessarily stop the course if the Israeli lobby and Trump’s own priorities — reindustrialization, control of logistics, deals such as Arctic ones — still hold. They offered “yes, but oil” as a marker of the shift from democracy rhetoric to direct interest.

Six percent, and the Belarusian bet

A Belarusian inflation threshold of 6 percent closed the economic block. Mendeleva presented it as a bet on stability: social guarantees, real incomes against prices, and a comparison with Romania, Moldova and Lithuania, where the figure is higher. Bernstein noted that a central bank does not “set” inflation by decree; it targets it through the cost of credit. Six percent looks more like a goal that needs comparable economic growth and a supply of goods if deposits are not to lose value. Stroganov linked the figure to protected deposits and cheaper loans amid inflows into banks, and warned of overheating in construction. Turkey was the contrast: high inflation can coexist for years with a particular model, but Ankara is not economically embedded in alliances the way it is militarily embedded in NATO, and relies in part on Qatari money.

Resources, not slogans

The guests reduced the discussion to a calculation of resources. Strikes on Kyiv, in their shared view, work on exhaustion, not on an immediate political overturn in the capital. European protests show that the price of external support is becoming internal. The American exit from Iraq looks like an attempt to reallocate what has already been spent. Belarus, in this frame, looked like an attempt to hold an inflation corridor by administrative means, while the external sponsors of the Ukrainian conflict count remaining ammunition and budget lines.