Strong Griffin 2026 Tactical Exercise launched in Lithuania's Švenčionys District

The Strong Griffin 2026 tactical exercise has begun in Lithuania's Švenčionys district, BelTA reported, citing Lithuanian media.

2,500 troops from Lithuania and NATO allies, as well as Ukraine and Moldova, are participating in the maneuvers. Approximately 500 units of military equipment will be involved. The Armed Forces of the Baltic republic announced that pyrotechnic devices will be used.

The exercises will last until September 20.

Photo: Sputnik