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Strong Shield Military Exercises Launched in Lithuania near Border with Kaliningrad Region
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Strong Shield military drills have begun in Lithuania, taking place in the so-called Suwalki Gap, in close proximity to the Russian border.
This time, only Lithuanians are participating in the maneuvers: for perhaps the first time, all those who would be called upon to take up arms in an emergency are participating. In addition to professional military personnel, these include representatives of the territorial defense, the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union, and other paramilitary units.
It is noteworthy that one of the most important aspects of the exercise is "instilling trust in Lithuanian soldiers and NATO troops." Judging by the maneuvers' narrative, such trust is either absent or, at the very least, not common.