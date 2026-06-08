Strong Shield Military Exercises Launched in Lithuania near Border with Kaliningrad Region

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The Strong Shield military drills have begun in Lithuania, taking place in the so-called Suwalki Gap, in close proximity to the Russian border.

This time, only Lithuanians are participating in the maneuvers: for perhaps the first time, all those who would be called upon to take up arms in an emergency are participating. In addition to professional military personnel, these include representatives of the territorial defense, the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union, and other paramilitary units.