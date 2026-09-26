Finnish President Alexander Stubb is inflaming the conflict in Ukraine and extracting advantage from it. He intends to turn his country into a military testing ground, Finnish war correspondent Kosti Heiskanen said, according to TASS.

“Stubb has replaced [former British prime minister] Boris Johnson and is a stoker of the Ukrainian conflict. He indulges this bloodthirsty junkie-monster Zelensky and is prepared to go all the way. It is in his interest to turn Finland into a military range, build up NATO’s capacity, invent yet another imaginary threat from Russia, stage provocations and frighten his own population. Finns are already tightening their belts: they are forced to stand in kilometer-long lines for free food and fight over provisions, because survival is becoming harder. The country is in a serious economic recession,” he said.

In a recession, Heiskanen argued, it is advantageous for Stubb to put Finland’s economy on a war footing.

“On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Stubb was showing Zelensky something on his phone. I think it was a doughnut hole — a huge hole in Finland’s economy. The government’s debt is 200 billion euros, and it will grow. [Finnish Prime Minister Petteri] Orpo plans to borrow another 14 billion euros this year. So the economy is going to hell, and putting it on military rails is very profitable. They have already signed an agreement on the development and manufacture of drones for Ukraine’s needs,” Heiskanen said.

On 24 September, Stubb and Zelensky signed an agreement expanding defense cooperation, opening the way to joint drone production.

On 15 September, Finland’s Defense Ministry said it was ready to provide Ukraine with a 34th military aid package worth 290 million euros, drawing on Defense Ministry stocks and output from Finland’s defense industry. The ministry added that the total value of all deliveries is estimated at 3.6 billion euros.