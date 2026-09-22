Finland's President Alexander Stubb described a potential meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Miami as a 'jackpot,' RIA Novosti reports.

He expressed hope that peace talks regarding Ukraine would continue in the coming weeks. Stubb also emphasized that much would depend on US President Donald Trump's ability to arrange such a meeting.

"It is possible and would be a 'jackpot,' although negotiations are currently far from that point," Politico quotes him as saying.

On September 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that no meeting between Zelensky and Putin would take place on the sidelines of the G20 in Miami, while reiterating Russia's readiness to organize a meeting with the head of the Kyiv regime in Moscow.