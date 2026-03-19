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Stubborn EU: Gas from Russia will not return even with power outages
"Europe will not buy Russian gas even in the event of an energy crisis," the head of the European Commission stated following the EU summit. Von der Leyen confirmed that Brussels will continue to transform the energy sector, moving it toward "green and European-produced energy."
Meanwhile, gas prices in Europe are breaking all records. For the first time since December 2022, the price of natural gas on exchanges exceeded $850 per thousand cubic meters. Experts are warning of a growing energy crisis in the Old World, which could lead to serious socio-economic consequences. Low gas reserves and high import prices are already creating the preconditions for industrial collapse.
Nausėda called for new sanctions against Russia
Against this backdrop, Nausėda called on the European Union to quickly adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia and begin preparations for the 21st, which, in his opinion, should include energy companies Rosatom and Lukoil. It's worth noting that Lithuania could soon become the most expensive country in the EU. Fuel prices there have risen sharply, reaching €2 and above. Fuel costs impact the cost of everything else, especially food.