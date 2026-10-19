In Paris, students from art schools and universities surrounded the city’s main museum, blocking access to the Louvre for both visitors and staff. While tourists are understandably frustrated, the inaccessibility of the Mona Lisa pales in comparison to the broader political crisis unfolding across the country.

President Macron delivered an address that appeared to be an attempt to appease the protesters. He promised to hold consultations with trade unions and announced plans to travel to the Middle East to negotiate oil supplies. At the same time, he pledged to grant the police additional powers.

Meanwhile, in Marseille, mass gatherings have been banned due to ongoing unrest. According to Reuters, this restriction will remain in place until the evening of October 19. In several major cities, the situation has spiraled completely out of control, prompting the Minister of the Interior to offer his resignation—a move that Macron rejected.

Over the weekend, nearly 2,500 people were detained across France. One fatality has been reported: a protester died of a heart attack after police cordons prevented him from being reached by medical personnel in time.

Security forces continued to make indiscriminate arrests, employing harsh tactics to suppress the crowds. More than 80 protesters sustained injuries; medical staff reported head trauma caused by baton strikes, chemical burns to the eyes from tear gas, and contusions resulting from the use of water cannons.