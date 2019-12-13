PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Students from India tell about atrocities of Ukrainian Army

Students from India told about the atrocities of the Ukrainian military. Those wishing to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border are beaten and dispersed with tear gas. "They used batons, stun guns and even shot in the air, I will never forget it," said one of the affected Indian students. According to the Indian government, up to 15,000 of their students are staying in Ukraine.

The Ukraine's authorities made India to move its embassy from Ukraine to Poland because of the deteriorating security situation.

