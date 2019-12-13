PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Hague Court accepts application to initiate case on genocide of migrants in Poland

The International Court of Justice, which has its seat in The Hague, has accepted the application of the System Human Rights Protection Center with a request to initiate a case of genocide of migrants in Poland. The Human Rights Protection Center represents the interests of Polish soldier Emil Czeczko in Belarus. In cooperation with him, the center submitted a statement with a request to initiate a criminal case against Poland and Lithuania under the article "On genocide and crimes against humanity".

During his first press-conference Emil Czeczko confirmed that he had to execute the criminal orders of his commanders, shooting refugees on the Polish-Belarusian border. According to his calculations, it could be from 200 to 700 victims only with his direct participation.

