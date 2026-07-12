US Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 72. According to NBC, the cause of death was a sudden heart attack. Graham was widely regarded as one of the most vocal and influential architects of the sanctions regime against Russia, as well as one of the strongest supporters of comprehensive military assistance to Ukraine.

Throughout his career, the senator consistently advocated for a hardline approach not only toward Russia but also toward Iran and China. He played a prominent role in shaping policies aimed at isolating Moscow and strengthening Western military support for Kyiv.

Just days before his death, Graham visited Ukraine, where he discussed with President Volodymyr Zelensky the mechanisms of allied financing for American weapons purchases by Ukrainian forces. The talks also covered the implementation of agreements on granting licenses for the production of Patriot air defense systems directly on Ukrainian territory and the further intensification of sanctions pressure on Russia.

With the passing of Lindsey Graham, America’s hawkish foreign policy wing has lost one of its most uncompromising and influential voices. For many years he remained a steadfast proponent of maximum confrontation with Russia and unwavering support for Ukraine’s military efforts. His death leaves a noticeable gap in the ranks of those who shaped the most hardline elements of Washington’s policy toward Moscow.