US courts: Bidens turned out to be criminals
The trial of Hunter Biden continues in the States. The son of the American President is accused of violating the law on the possession of weapons - he bought a gun, being under the influence of drugs and without having the rights to such a purchase.
And as it turned out, almost half of the family can be arrested in the case: the wife of Hunter Biden's sibling later threw the ill-fated gun into a trash can in the parking lot. The presidential offspring himself faces nearly 50 years in prison.
It is noteworthy that in the course of the trial, documents were made public that prove Joe Biden personally received bribes: as vice president in the Obama administration, he pocketed 18 million from various commercial entities.
