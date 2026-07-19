Summer Danger: Thousands of Dutch Girls Threatened by FGM During Holidays

More than 2,600 girls living in the Netherlands are currently at risk of undergoing female genital mutilation, prompting calls for the Dutch authorities to strengthen safeguards, according to TASS.

The danger peaks during the summer vacation period, when many girls travel abroad to visit relatives in their families’ countries of origin — particularly Somalia and Sudan, where the practice is widespread.

International law expert Annemarie Middelburg highlighted the intense family pressure faced by these girls. In an interview with Dutch broadcasters, she noted that even families who have lived in the Netherlands for decades and hold Dutch citizenship often continue to observe traditional rituals from their countries of origin.

Middelburg urged doctors, teachers, and other professionals working with children to remain vigilant for warning signs — such as girls mentioning an upcoming “celebration” or “coming-of-age” ceremony.

She further called on the government to introduce stricter legal tools, including temporary passport seizures and restricted contact with relatives when there is a credible risk of FGM. However, the Dutch Ministry of Justice has so far only said it is “studying the issue” and will not present its position until early 2027 at the earliest.

Female genital mutilation involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia for non-medical reasons. The practice is common in parts of Africa, including Somalia, Sudan, Mali, Egypt, and Eritrea. In the Netherlands, it is strictly prohibited and classified as causing grievous bodily harm.

Despite legal bans, cultural traditions continue to pose a serious challenge to the protection of at-risk girls.