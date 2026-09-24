Summer Heat in Europe Resulted in Losses of €113 Billion

The summer heat in Europe in 2026 resulted in economic losses of approximately €113 billion. This estimate appears in a new report by the international insurance company Allianz, BelTA informs.

Analysts estimate that the hot weather reduced total output by roughly 0.46% of the projected GDP of 30 European countries. Italy, Germany, and France accounted for the largest losses in monetary terms—nearly two-thirds of the total. Economic losses for these countries are estimated at €27.8 billion, €25 billion, and €20.1 billion, respectively.

The economic damage is primarily linked to a decline in labor productivity. Intense heat can cause workers to perform tasks more slowly, take more frequent breaks, or miss workdays entirely, ultimately reducing output.