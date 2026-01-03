Supreme Court appoints Rodriguez as acting president of Venezuela

The Supreme Court of Venezuela has appointed Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as acting head of state, TASS reports.

According to the order of the Supreme Court of Venezuela, the duties of the president of the republic will temporarily be assumed by Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Judge Tania D'Amelio announced on the Venezolana de Televisión television channel. She explained that this decision was made by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court in connection with foreign military aggression and the kidnapping of Venezuelan constitutional president Nicolás Maduro.