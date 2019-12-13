EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Spouse of former German chancellor fired for attending reception at Russian Embassy on Victory Day

Another "victory" of Western democracy - the wife of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder was fired because she attended a reception at the Russian embassy on Victory Day. It was reported by the newspaper Bild.

The wife of the politician worked as a representative of the company in South Korea. But she lost her job after a visit to the Russian embassy in Berlin on May 9 and without any prior notice from the company.

The former chancellor himself faced accusations that he did not distance himself strongly enough from Russia. There are ongoing proceedings against Schroeder over his ties to Moscow.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All