Another evidence of the notorious democracy and freedom of speech in Lithuania: Vilnius decided to restrict Russian and Belarusian TV channels. The Lithuanian Seimas adopted amendments to the law on public information. The new ban will be valid until October 1, 2024.

The Ministry of Information of Belarus noted that the ban indicates an unconcealed desire of official Vilnius to artificially restrict access of Lithuanian citizens to alternative information and suppress any dissent. Such decisions eloquently demonstrate that all discussions of freedom of speech and democracy by the Lithuanian authorities are purely declarative in nature.