Iranian Press TV employee comments on Freedom of Speech in American way
The freedom of speech in the American way was commented by the Iranian Press TV channel, which was blocked by the U.S. authorities. In total, more than 30 Iranian sites which were used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union got under the ban.
The Press TV was also blocked in Britain. As the journalists noted, these are the countries which call themselves liberal democracies, but which themselves shut down foreign publications, imprison journalists who denounce them, and still read lectures on the freedom of press.
